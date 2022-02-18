One dead as bandits attack school buses

A driver of a school bus has died and two students hospitalised in critical condition after they were attacked by bandits along Arror-Tot road at Chesuman in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday night.

The students from Tot High School were from an academic trip in Baringo and were traveling in a convoy of three school buses when they were attacked.

Injured students and teachers have been taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital, Arror, Chesongoch and Mogil health facilities, with some having bullets lodged in their bodies.

Elgeyo Marakwet County police commander, Patrick Lumumba, confirmed the incident saying the bandits shot at the driver before indiscriminately shooting the BUS injuring the students and their teachers.

“Recovery efforts are ongoing and the students have been taken to various health facilities in Kerio Valley and those with serious injuries referred to Kapsowar Mission Hospital,” Mr Lumumba said, adding more police have been send to the area.