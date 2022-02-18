One dead as bandits attack school buses

Crime scene

The students were traveling in a convoy of three school buses when they were attacked

Photo credit: File

By  Fred Kibor

A driver of a school bus has died and two students hospitalised in critical condition after they were attacked by bandits along Arror-Tot road at Chesuman in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.