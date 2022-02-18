Interior cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of principal of Tot High School in Kerio for violating government policy on movement of school buses and for negligence.

Matiang’i orders arrest of principal after students, teachers attacked by bandits

The orders come after a convoy of buses with students and teachers from the school was attacked by bandits on Thursday, February 17 night.

Dr Matiang'i has further revealed that the government is considering placing sections of the North Rift under curfew and declaring the Pokot warriors an outlawed group.

Speaking on Friday, hours after the attack, Dr Matiang'i said there exists a Government policy restricting travel of school buses beyond 6.30pm. In the Tot incident, he said the school administrators were in clear violation of the stipulated policy.

"The fact that the area of the incident is prone to banditry attacks should have informed more caution by the school administration," he said.

Two students are hospitalised at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) while injured teachers are being treated at various health facilities in Eldoret town.

Dr Matiang'i, speaking at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete during issuance of security padlocks for national examinations, said more arrests will likely follow after investigations on the matter.

He warned schools management that violation of the policy on restrictions on buses movement times will attract arrests and prosecution.

The CS is next week expected to recommend to the National Security Council that Pokot warriors be declared an outlawed group.

The recommended categorization will allow for more forceful interventions against the group.

"The incident is a clear case of criminal aggression masqueraded as cattle rustling and cultural practice," he said.

One of the drivers succumbed to injuries.