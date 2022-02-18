Matiang’i orders arrest of principal after students, teachers attacked by bandits

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. He has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of Tot High School principal for violating government policy on movement of school buses and for negligence.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Wafula

Interior cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of principal of Tot High School in Kerio for violating government policy on movement of school buses and for negligence.

