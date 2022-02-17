Mop up illegal guns in Meru, MP says

Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea has called for an immediate mop-up of illegal guns in the sub-county where seven people were killed last month in one night.

He said tension was still high due to the presence of people with illegal firearms while livestock theft was still going on in some areas.

Speaking when he and the sub-county security team toured the area, the MP appealed to the police to seize illegal weapons.

He also encouraged residents to report people who had illegal firearms.

Mr Kabeabea said he had tabled a bill in Parliament, seeking to have cattle rustling classified as a capital offence so as to stem the crime.

He said cattle theft was an economic crime mainly carried out by armed criminals and often led to loss of lives and injuries to others.

He suggested that police be allowed to shoot armed bandits dead so as to deter those who profit from the criminal enterprise.

“If there is someone with illegal guns threatening people and stealing livestock, he should be shot dead. That is why I took a bill to Parliament proposing that cattle rustling be made a capital offence because those doing it have blood on their hands and deserve to die,” he said.

The MP also called for more officers to be deployed to the Ntangilia, Lucuelubuai, Mula and Matabithi police posts, which were built by the local NG-CDF.

Residents say the police posts have only two police officers each and they could not effectively respond to security incidents.

Tigania DCC Patrick Kimolo said they were on alert and aware of tension between herders and farmers, with allegations that some livestock were grazing on people’s farms and straying to private wells.

He said they would drive away camels that were still grazing in the area despite a directive from Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi banning herders from Isiolo County.

“I have been given powers by wananchi as their current governor and the Constitution. The same way you were chased away from Laikipia, I will use the same powers to chase others away from Meru,” Mr Murungi told herders.

Mr Kabeabea also said they were working with the Njuri Ncheke to resolve land ownership disputes, saying the local lands office had been cited for corruption.