Baringo bandit attacks

Jennifer Chesaro from the porous Kagir in Baringo North holds her only remaining after a raid by armed bandits.

| Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Baringo

Prime

Baringo banditry is a fatal expansion of territory, locals warn

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Stephen Chelelgo, 64, was a renowned livestock farmer in the pasture-rich Ng’elecha in Baringo South, with hundreds of goats and cows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.