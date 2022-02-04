Kerio Valley

A view of Arror in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 20, 2022. Mid-Rift Human Rights Network has said that marking boundaries and allowing legal ownership of land in the troubled Kerio Valley can help end violent attacks in the region

Jared Nyataya

Baringo

Inside banditry-stricken Baringo villages

By  Florah Koech



On Wednesday, a convoy of police vehicles with officers escorting the county security team and local leaders snaked its way to the banditry prone villages of Baringo South to quell the heightened tension that had gripped the area.

