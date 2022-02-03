Clear boundaries, title deeds ‘can help end’ Kerio conflicts

Kerio Valley

A view of Arror in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 20, 2022. Mid-Rift Human Rights Network has said that marking boundaries and allowing legal ownership of land in the troubled Kerio Valley can help end violent attacks in the region

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Marking boundaries and allowing legal ownership of land in the troubled Kerio Valley can help end violent attacks in the region, human rights groups have said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.