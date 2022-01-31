State to start forceful disarmament in Kerio Valley

The government has announced the commencement of a forceful disarmament exercise in the volatile Kerio Valley in a move aimed at curbing the runaway insecurity in the area.

Insecurity in the area has so far claimed over 70 lives in the past six months with the latest incident happening on Sunday evening where two people where shot at Chesengoch and are receiving treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Five bodies, two women and three men, of last week banditry raids are lying at Tot sub county hospital mortuary.

Rift Valley regional coordinator Maalim Mohammed, after a meeting with top security chiefs drawn from Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties, also announced a raft of other security measures to curb escalating insecurity.

He gave a two-week amnesty for locals to surrender all illegal firearms.

“In a fortnight the government will conduct a forceful disarmament to mop up all arms in wrong hands which has been used to kill and maim. There is a functional giver in place and we will not allow criminals to rein,” said the regional coordinator at Tot in Marakwet East sub county.

Gender, Chief Administrative Secretary Linah Kilimo (left), addresses a security meeting at Tot in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 31, 2022. The meeting was also attended by Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner John Korir (third right), Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos and Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohammed. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He said the government will not relent in the fight against insecurity in the region warning of dire consequences of any individual who will be found in possession of a firearm.

“Anybody who will be in a found in possession of a firearm will be eliminated before they eliminate others. It is prudent to be neutralized before you you maim others. There will be no reverse on this because we have deployed million worth of resources in curbing insecurity instead of conducting meaningful development," he said.

Mr Maalim put government officers on the region to task for failing to contain the menace despite the resources deployed.

“We have send vehicles and personnel but it is still shocking that criminals are killing people including women and children. The days of criminals in Kerio Valley is up because we are resolute in this fight,” he said.

The administrator said all the county Commissioners in the region have been ordered to conduct regular joint peace meetings and to include local leadership.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Woman Rep Jane Kiptoo, Gender CAS Linah Kilimo among security officers from the area attended the meeting.

Horrendous tales

Mr Mohammed also asked government agencies to take action against individuals who trespass and graze their livestock on their neighbors fields without consent.

“Claims of trespass on grazing fields have been raised and I expect state officials to take the necessary action on such trespasses. There is law in this country and will be followed to the later,” he said.

The coordinator during a peace meeting with the locals came face to face with the suffering locals have gone through the hands of the bandits as they narrated horrendous tales the raids have brought them.

“What is appalling is the fact that as all this is happening, no one has been arrested and yet there are government agencies right into the villages. We hope the new administration will give us hope and ensure we sleep in our houses once more,” said Mrs Salina Kanda.

Mr Murkomen said the empty promises and threats issued by the government had emboldened the criminals who have been on a killing spree since none of the bandits had ever been arrested.