State to start forceful disarmament in Kerio Valley

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (left), Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner John Korir (centre) and Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohammed during a security meeting at Tot in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 31, 2022.
 

By  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • Rift Valley regional coordinator Maalim Mohammed announces a raft of other security measures to curb escalating insecurity.
  • Mr Mohammed warned of dire consequences of any individual who will be found in possession of a firearm.

The government has announced the commencement of a forceful disarmament exercise in the volatile Kerio Valley in a move aimed at curbing the runaway insecurity in the area.

