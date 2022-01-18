Kerio Valley

A vantage view of Tot Tradinge Centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County, from Kamoko village on the Kerio valley escarpment in this picture taken on November 30, 2021. 

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Baringo

Prime

The high cost of violence in Kenya’s bandit valley

By  Fred Kibor

On a normal day, residents of the Kerio Valley on the boundary of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties would be working on their farms in the 1,000-acre Tot-Koloa irrigation scheme hoping for bumper yields.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.