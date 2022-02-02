disarmament

A security officer displays firearms returned by residents on voluntary disarmament in Kapedo Turkana East on Marchg 3, 2021.

| Peter Warutumo | Nation Media Group

Kerio disarmament: Will the results be different this time round?

By  Fred Kibor

For the umpteenth time, the government is planning to mop up illegal arms in the troubled Kerio Valley region. The move comes after recent bandit attacks left dozens dead or injured and thousands of others displaced.

