In Baringo South and Baringo North, knowing which gun is being fired is part of the essential life skills taught to school going children.

Kerio Valley: Inside Baringo Schools where learners dodge bullets

  • For safety reasons, most of the schools in the border areas are guarded by security officers day and night.
  • The education sector has been adversely affected in the region, with some schools in need of reconstruction.

Learners in this part of the country can tell if gunshots are from a G3 rifle or an AK47; they can also tell the distance from which the guns are being fired.

