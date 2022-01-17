Police speak on viral video of schoolgirls hiding under desks amid gunshots

A collage of screengrabs from the viral video clip.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Fred Kibor

Tension remains high along Kerio Valley in Elgeyo Marakwet following a twin banditry attack which left two people with serious gun wounds and hundreds of livestock stolen.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.