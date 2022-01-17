Police speak on viral video of schoolgirls hiding under desks amid gunshots

Tension remains high along Kerio Valley in Elgeyo Marakwet following a twin banditry attack which left two people with serious gun wounds and hundreds of livestock stolen.

The afternoon attacks simultaneously happened at the dreaded Kapkobil area in Marakwet East sub county and a few kilometres from St Benedict Arror Girls Secondary school at Arror near Marakwet West.

The bandits who were on an attack mission ambushed a rider and his pillion passenger along Tot-Chesongoch road, shot them and left them for the dead before fleeing towards Tiaty In the neighbouring Baringo County.

The duo were rushed to Chesongoch Mission Hospital but one in critical condition was referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where he is still undergoing treatment.

But in a shocking video, which has since gone viral, students of St Benedict Arror Girls are seen lying prostrate on the floor and the sound of gunfire can be heard.

Save for the individual apparently recording the video and describing the attack, the students are ducked under the tables and chairs.

“It has never been like this, students are scared and even me while taking this video I am scared. Something has to happen to put this situation to an end. I am appealing to whoever is watching this video to kindly do something and help the students of Arror recover from the trauma. We are scared,” a female voice is heard saying in the video.

Security officers in the area were, however, not amused by the video and instead accused the individual recording it of being an alarmist and irresponsible.

Marakwet West Deputy County Commissioner Mathias Chishiambo said the video was improper and investigation is underway to institute disciplinary action on the individual who recorded it.

“The video was stage managed to portray the government as defeated by the banditry menace. The attacks were not anywhere near the school compound but more than a kilometre away. If the attack was indeed in the school none would even dared to stand. No spend cartridge was recovered in the school. What was heard was just gunshots,” Mr Chishiambo told the Nation.

He, however, said unconfirmed reports indicated 10 cows have been driven away by the bandits at Karabat area and no casualties were reported.

“Police responded swiftly and are still at River Kerio pursuing the attackers and we have notified our colleagues from Baringo County for reinforcement,” said the administrator.

Elgeyo Marakwet County police commander Patrick Lumumba said the video was recorded purposely to whip emotions and incite the public to call for school closure.

“There has been numerous calls to have schools in the region closed down and we are not surprised by the video. The individual will face the law because that is not the way to agitate for restoration of calm in the area. Police reservists are being recruited and security officers are always patrolling all the learning institutions in the region to ensure normal learning go on,” said the police commander.