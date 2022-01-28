3 killed in West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border bandit attack

Armed bandits on Friday killed three people at Liter village in Kaben on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

The three, who included two women and a man, were reportedly ambushed by bandits suspected to be from a neigbouring county.

The two women died on the spot while the man succumbed to the bullet injuries as he was being rushed to hospital for treatment.

Unknown number of livestock were stolen in the attack. The bodies of the trio have been taken to Tot Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

The killings came after twin attacks on Thursday which led to the death of two people and theft of an unknown number of livestock.

The latest attack has sparked tension in the area following a spate of increased bandit attacks. This week alone, six people have been killed in the attacks.

On Friday morning, a gang of raiders attempted to raid Lukuget Secondary School to steal the institution's livestock.