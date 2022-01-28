3 killed in West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border bandit attack

Armed bandits killed three people at Liter village in Kaben on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet County on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

Armed bandits on Friday killed three people at Liter village in Kaben on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

