Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

gun

Two South Sudanese gunmen on Sunday night attacked a Catholic bishop at his Lakes State church residence and shot him in the leg.   

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Two people were on Thursday evening killed in a banditry attack in Kiserian, Baringo South.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.