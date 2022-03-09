Why disclosure failure will cost firms heavily

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki who unveiled fresh regulations that will compel PPRA to reveal information on beneficial owners of firms that have secured tenders in state-backed entities.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

The government will blacklist companies, which fail to disclose names, residential addresses, and occupation of secret shareholders when they clinch state tenders.

