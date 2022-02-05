Construction of a new flyover exchange on Thika Highway.A China State Construction and Engineering Corporation that lost a Sh2.1 billion contract for the stalled construction of the Thika–Mangumu road has been controversially awarded two more tenders worth 10 times the lost tender.

Chinese firm on the spot over ‘dubious’ deals

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Chinese company that lost a Sh2.1 billion contract for the stalled construction of the Thika–Mangumu road due to lack of capacity has been controversially awarded two more tenders worth 10 times the lost tender, sparking concern from a regulator over possible loss of taxpayers money.

