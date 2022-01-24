Garissa - Thika - Magumu road

A tractor rehabilitating Garissa - Thika - Magumu road. Chinese firm CSCEC has been doing repair works on the 67.7 kilometre road since August, 2020 after its Sh2.1 billion bid was declared the best.

| Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

China State Construction Engineering Corporation sued over delays and impropriety

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest infrastructure developers, is facing a bid to stop it from bagging government contracts in Kenya following corruption allegations.

