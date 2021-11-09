Construction starts on 30km Kinango-Kwale road

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia addresses the press on the progress of the Sh24billion Mwache-Tsunza-Mteza project which he said will be complete by May 2022. He said once complete, it will transform the lives of the residents along the 17.7-kilometre stretch.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Construction of the 29km Kinango-Kwale road has started after the Sh3 billion contract was awarded to a Chinese company.
The road that links Kinango sub-county to the Kwale County headquarters is being undertaken by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

