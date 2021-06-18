China-built tallest skyscraper in Africa topped out in Egypt's new capital

Iconic Tower Egypt

This photo taken on June 17, 2021 shows the Iconic Tower being topped out at the construction site of the central business district (CBD) project in new administrative capital, Egypt. 

Photo credit: Sui Xiankai | Xinhua

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • Egypt's new administrative capital is designed to relocate major governmental institutions from the increasingly congested and overpopulated capital of Cairo, which is home to about one-fifth of the country's 100 million population.

With a commanding view of the modern buildings sprouting up in the central business district (CBD) of Egypt's new administrative capital, guests from China and Egypt on Thursday held a topping-out ceremony for the 385-meter-high Iconic Tower, which will be the tallest building in Africa upon completion.

