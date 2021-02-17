Ahero-Kisii-Migori road
How Chinese firm won Sh9 billion contract on forged documents

By  Brian Wasuna

  • After the bridge went down last year, the NCA Board of Directors set up a sub-committee to investigate the cause.
  • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) was to part with Sh9 billion for the project.

The collapse of the Ahero-Katito bridge on March 30, 2020 set in motion a chain of events that have now revealed that the Chinese contractor putting up a Sh9 billion road to Kisii forged National Construction Authority (NCA) documents to win government tenders.

