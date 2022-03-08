An attendant fuels a car at a filling station.

An attendant fuels a car at a filling station. Epra’s move to advertise the fuel marking tender sparked internal fights between state agencies that were finally settled in the Harambee House boardroom.

Nation Media Group

How Epra lost fight to keep fuel marking job

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

As Britain’s Intertek Testing Services’ fuel marking contract was coming to a close in December last year, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) placed an ad seeking bidders for the lucrative job.

