Dn Eld Maize 2909a

Where to purchase the cheapest maize in Kenya

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Nairobi, Kawangware had the cheapest maize.
  • In Kisumu, the cheapest maize was found in Kiboswa.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM What top banks have earned shareholders

    BD ONLINE banks

  2. PREMIUM Nairobi hell and hope 2050

    Kileleshwa

  3. PREMIUM Preacher's 30 years of purposeful speaking after losing voice box

    Dn Duncan Mbogo e

  4. PREMIUM Tragic end for TikToker, Brian Chira

    Brian Chira burial