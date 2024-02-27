Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital

Telcos boon as State widens cashless payment scheme

Long queues at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa as the Government rolls out e-Citizen Payment System to all State-owned facilities in this photo taken on February 5, 2024.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Government entities including Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenyatta National Hospital, and National Hospital Insurance Fund have all made the switch to this single paybill platform.
  • Safaricom currently charges between Sh5 and Sh101 as fees to facilitate paybill transactions, depending on the amount involved.
  • Customers already see pay bill payments as an easy-to-use channel when paying for other services such as bus fare and shopping.

