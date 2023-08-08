1,448 pay bill numbers closed following Ruto's one-payment system directive

A total of 1,448 pay bill numbers have been closed by government ministries, departments and agencies following President William Ruto's directive to adopt a cashless system and use a single number for all government services.

President Ruto last month banned cash payments for all government services and ordered that all government services be paid through a single pay bill number, 222222, to be manned by the National Treasury from today, August 8.

These services include the 5,084 that will be added to the eCitizen platform.

In a statement, the Principal Secretary in the Department of Immigration and Citizenship, Prof Julius Bitok, said the 1,448 pay bills had been discontinued by August 7, just four days before the deadline.

Government ministries, departments and agencies have until August 11 to close existing pay bills and ensure the migration of government services to the eCitizen platform by September 30, 2023.

“Citizens need only pay the gazette fees for government services, and not a shilling more. These fees are accurately accounted for in real time through ICTs and remain visible at all times to the National Treasury and the Kenya Revenue Authority for efficient revenue administration,” he said.

Prof Bitok urged other government departments that are yet to comply to do so urgently.

“We are well on our way to paperless governance, where there will be no physical registries and files to be mislaid by mischievous persons in search of a bribe, or movement of people from office to office,” said Prof Bitok.