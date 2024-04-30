KDF spent Sh38m to clean KICC's Cabros, windows for Climate Summit

The Defence Ministry spent Sh38 million to clean Cabros and windows at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) ahead of the African Climate Change Conference that President William Ruto hosted in September 2023.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Tourism and Wildlife was shocked to learn that the Ministry of Defence spent Sh28,690,968 on cleaning Cabro from the VIP Entrance Gate to the main entrance of the KICC.

The Ministry of Defence, through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), renovated the first four floors and the Amphitheatre at the KICC costing a whooping Sh1.98 billion ahead of the Climate Change Conference.

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru was put to task to explain how the KICC’s original contract worth Sh1.5 billion was ballooned to Sh1.98 billion when the KDF took over the renovations ahead of the international conference.

The committee chaired by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki said the KICC management was relegated to the periphery as the KDF took over works from initial contractors who were terminated after undertaking some works.

“The KICC chief executive officer James Mwaura was here and was completely in the wilderness on what was happening during the repairs,” Mr Mbiuki said.

“Up to now, the KICC Amphitheatre is leaking and abolition blocks are also leaking. You have not handed over the building to the KICC and they are still in the dark.”

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku took Mr Mariru to task to explain how cleaning Cabros at the KICC could cost Sh28 million while the windows cost a whooping Sh10 million.

Mr Ruku demanded to know the detergents and the equipment that was used to clean the Cabros and the windows for the four floors that KDF undertook renovations.

“This is completely stealing and wanton theft of public money. You cannot use Sh28 million for cleaning of Cabros and Sh10 million to clean the external facade windows,” Mr Ruku said.

“You should be mindful of the Kenyan taxpayer. What kind of detergent or materials were used to clean the windows and the Cabros? I know that windows, carpets and Cabros are cleaned using a detergent like Omo and water.”

He also questioned the expenditure of Sh5.7 million that was used to spruce up the sculpture of founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

“Either the Ministry of Defence and the KDF are in good business of making a lot of money from Kenyans,” Mr Ruku said.

“This is thuggery and wanton misuse of public resources. The KDF should be prudent in the utilisation of public money while undertaking projects on behalf of government entities.”

Mr Mariru denied the claims by Mr Ruku arguing the cost quoted by the Ministry of Defence on the cleaning of Cabros were four times lower than what the KICC had tendered and awarded to the contractor who had initially taken up the renovations works.

“The KICC had awarded the tender for cleaning of Cabros at Sh4,200 per square meter but we reduced it to Sh1,200 per square meter which is four times lower.”

“The MP is using very strong words on record. I know that he has the privilege but I beg him to moderate the language,” he said.

The PS said the KDF, which contracted China Wu Yi to undertake the renovation works at the KICC ahead of the Climate Change conference, ensured that the correct works were done, on time and on budget.

“We ensured value for money for the renovation works. We are still on site under the defect liability period and we shall ensure all defects are corrected,” Mr Mariru said.

“We have so far paid the contractor Sh950 million and a balance of over Sh1 billion is still outstanding. We will ensure everything is in place before we release the contractor,” the PS said.

A document tabled by Brigadier Titus Sokobe, who accompanied the PS shows that cleaning of the existing carpets and auditorium seats cost Sh14,547,344.

The cleaning of the exposed concrete surfaces to the existing building cost the taxpayer Sh50.8 million while public toilets at the second floor of the KICC gobbled Sh2 million.

Brigadier Sokobe, who oversaw the renovation works, said Sh68.9 million was spent on repairs to the Amphitheatre including new carpet at the central area, varnishing to existing timber surfaces, renovation of media, control and interpreter booths.

The Presidential Lounge cost Sh5.9 million for repairs of ceilings, floor carpet, glazing and tilling while the Presidential kitchen and washrooms cost Sh3.1 million. The Deputy President holding area renovations consumed Sh5.2 million.

The VIP waiting room ceiling floor carpet and tilling among others cost Sh6.2 million.

Mr Mbiuki said the committee will on Thursday visit the KICC to assess the works.