CBDC

A group of young people discuss the concept of central bank digital currency. Holographic futuristic screen with the inscription CBDC. 

| Pool

Business

Prime

M-Pesa faces digital shilling disruption

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Local mobile money service providers face the greatest disruption to their business since the introduction of M-Pesa in 2007 as the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mulls over introducing a digital currency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.