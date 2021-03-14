What can emerging technologies do for the real estate industry?

Serene Park villas

The living room of one of Serene Park villas located along Mombasa-Machakos road.

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

While many people believe that Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies were created for the entertainment industry, a more valuable use has been found within Kenya’s property ecosystem.

The technologies, diaspora investors have attested, are fast influencing how they settle for various property in Kenya.

The innovation, compared to previous years, is also helping realtors record higher sales. Potential clients can view both the interior and exterior parts of an apartment before deciding to pay for it. Trust.

“It has been a difficult decision to jet to Nairobi from the US just to view a house because the people in Nairobi we send to check property on our behalf are dishonest. With this technology I can choose from several houses where to invest from the comfort of my bedroom,” says Moses Kariuki, a resident of Seattle, US.

Mr Situma Siepete, operations director at Hotlist Group Ltd, which specialises in virtual reality and tours development says the concepts present a perfect blend for digital marketing for real estate and hotels, among other properties.

Virtual reality, he says, is perhaps the most used compared to the other two due to its cost and versatility.

