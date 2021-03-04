Loon begins grounding internet balloons in Kenya

Google Loon

Loon, Alphabet’s project intended to bridge the digital divide by beaming high-speed internet to remote parts of the world using floating cell towers, has wound its operations in Kenya.

By  Augustine Sang

