How deepfakes could make Kenyan politics murkier

artificial intelligence

Publishers also believe artificial intelligence remains key to driving innovation in the media

By Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Kenya needs to step up efforts to curb the increasing weaponisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across social media platforms, otherwise sensitive user data could continue being mined to potentially influence voter decisions in the 2022 General Election using deepfakes, tech experts have warned.

