Reprieve as Keroche Breweries resumes operations

It was a sigh of relief for the management of the Naivasha-based beer maker Keroche Breweries after it was on Wednesday allowed to resume operations following closure for more than a month over a tax dispute.

The company’s chief executive officer Tabitha Karanja thanked the Kenya Revenue Authority for allowing production to resume.

“We want to assure our customers that the operations will run uninterrupted after we thrashed out the outstanding issues with KRA,” she said.

Mrs Karanja stated that they had agreed with the taxman to resolve issues administratively in future.

“We have also agreed to settle tax arrears within the next 24 months,” she added.

She revealed that the company had agreed to settle Sh500 million accrued following the reclassification of their products.

Mrs Karanja appealed to Parliament to enact laws that will cushion local industries, especially during unforeseen calamities.

She admitted that the company had incurred huge losses during the closure period but was optimistic of an economic turnaround in the coming days.

Since February 2022, the company had remained closed, with nearly over two million litres of beer worth about Sh512 million in reservoir tanks which cost about Sh30 million monthly to maintain.

The company resumed operations on Tuesday evening.