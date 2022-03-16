Relief for Keroche as KRA backs off in Sh957 million tax dispute

Tabitha Karanja

Keroche Breweries chief executive officer Tabitha Karanja addressing the media in response to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) press release detailing a tax dispute with the brewer. She now says KRA has contacted them to propose a meeting expected to help resolve the tax dispute.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Keroche Breweries has received green light from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to resume operations, after a successful agreement on a plan to settle close Sh1 billion tax liability.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.