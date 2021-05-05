Ukur Yatani
Treasury arms KRA with new weapon to go after tax cheats

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One immediate target the proposal is to deal with the headache of collecting the controversial Digital Service Tax.
  • This means that KRA can enlist the services of regulators to deny a non-compliant company a licence.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has moved to arm the taxman with a new weapon to help it get difficult taxpayers to pay their fair share of taxes.

