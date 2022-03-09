Keroche to KRA: Give us 18 months to clear tax arrears

Keroche Breweries beer line

Beer production at Keroche Breweries in Naivasha. The brewer on March 9, 2022 appealed to KRA to grant it a grace period of 18 months to clear taxes arrears while paying the current taxes as they fall due.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Adonijah Ndege

Keroche Breweries has now appealed to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to grant it a grace period of 18 months to clear taxes arrears while paying the current taxes as they fall due.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.