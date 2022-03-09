KRA: Keroche owes us Sh22bn in unpaid taxes

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja. KRA says the brewer owes the State over Sh22 billion in unpaid taxes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The finances of Keroche, a private company, are not publicly available but it is expected to struggle to raise the billions of shillings if the KRA has its way

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has disclosed that the troubled Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries owes it Sh22.79 billion in unpaid taxes, darkening the future for the brewer that challenged the mighty East African Breweries (EABL).

