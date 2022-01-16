Keroche boss quits to pursue Senate seat

Tabitha Karanja

Keroche Breweries chief executive officer Tabitha Karanja at her Naivasha based office.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja is set to relinquish her position to run for Senate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.