Keroche boss quits to pursue Senate seat

Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja is set to relinquish her position to run for Senate.

The founder of the Naivasha-based brewer is eyeing the Nakuru senatorial seat in her maiden stab at elective politics.

Speaking in her office on Saturday, the celebrated entrepreneur confirmed that she will be recruiting her successor within the firm’s hierarchy.

“It now time to concentrate on my political ambition and leave the running of the company to another person,” she said.