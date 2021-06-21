Portal to cut out brokers in electricity connection

Kenya Power technician

A Kenya Power technician fixes a high voltage electricity line along Kenyatta Avenue.

Photo credit: File | Nairobi Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

 Kenya Power has launched a self-service portal that will enable customers to apply for electricity connections online following a pilot phase that processed 7,000 applications through the platform.

