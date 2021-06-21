Kenya Power: Getting new electricity connection goes digital, here is how to do it

Kenyans can now apply for electricity connections remotely, following the recent activation of a self-service portal by Kenya Power.

The service is being offered through a mobile app, ‘My Power’, which enables customers to apply for connections using phone or computer, a big relief to users who previously had to apply manually by visiting Kenya Power's offices.

The utility company says that when making applications for new connections, customers will be required to submit land/property ownership documents, ID cards and PIN certificates through the portal. After applying, they will receive a reference number that will help them track their application status via USSD code *977#.

“The portal is in line with one of the company’s core strategic pillars of enhancing customer experience aimed at making services more accessible to customers. The convenient application process will also help drive sales, which is among the key pillars of our turnaround strategy,” said Kenya Power CEO Bernard Ngugi.

The electricity distributor said the launch follows a successful pilot phase during which 7,000 applications were processed through the online platform.

Kenya Power reckons that the app will help eliminate instances of customers falling prey to fraudsters who ask them to pay for application forms, or claim they can assist customers get a power line at a fee.

“Electricity application has never attracted any charges and will remain free. This digitised process will help curtail opportunities for middlemen and fraudsters to exploit customers,” said Mr Ngugi.

Other services customers can get through the self-service portal include reporting power outages, carrying out pre-paid token purchase queries and submitting meter readings to get actual monthly bills (for post-paid customers).