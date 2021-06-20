Tuskys
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Bounced cheques could kill Tusky’s only surviving outlets

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

When five former workers tried to attach Tuskys Supermarkets’ assets last year to recover a Sh3.9 million court award, the retailer called a ceasefire and offered to pay the amount in instalments.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Soko flour maker fined Sh600,000 for misleading label

  2. How to apply for new electricity connections online

  3. Group sets up Sh32 billion fertiliser factory in Nakuru

  4. PRIME Bounced cheques could kill Tusky’s only surviving outlets

  5. Ethiopia polls: Facebook tames social media political hate speech

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.