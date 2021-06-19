Kenya Power switches off electricity in Nandi County over Sh2m bill

Nandi County government offices and streetlights in key towns in the devolved unit have had their power supply disconnected following a row with Kenya Power over a Sh12 million bill.

The company wants the county government to pay Sh2 million pending bill for electricity used to light the streets in Kapsabet, Mosoriot, Nandi Hills and Kabiyet trading centers.

Nandi County Secretary Francis Sang said the governor’s office has had to use a standby generator to allow a few staff to work.

"Kenya Power officials disconnected power to the governor's offices and staff are subjected to work under difficult conditions,” Dr Sang said.

The utility firm wants the county to pay its power bills and those of the street lighting. However, the devolved unit wants a street lighting bill settled by the Kapsabet Municipality Board which manages the street lighting in the county headquarters.

Cash crunch

Dr Sang told Nation. Africa that the county, which is facing a cash crunch, had written to Kenya Power offices to explain its position.

In Kapsabet town, areas adversely affected are estates like East View, Namgoi, Showground and Kamoba. Local traders led by Joseph Choge said they feared for their security. Others, he said, are now forced to close their businesses early to hurry home.

Ms Lilian Cheruiyot, a vegetable vendor, said the situation had forced her to shorten her business operating hours.

Major markets

The traders now want the power restored in the major markets such as Nandi Hills town, Mosoriot, Kabiyet, Kaptumo and Kobujoi, saying the matter had taken too long to fix.

Kapsabet Ward Representative Fred Kipkemboi said the county must act fast to rectify the situation.

“For over a year, pending bills have not been paid which has forced the power company to cut off the electricity to compel the administration to comply with their demand, " said Mr Kipkemboi.