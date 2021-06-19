Kenya Power switches off electricity in Nandi County over Sh2m bill

Mosoriot

Athletes train in Mosoriot, Nandi County, on August 6, 2020. Kenya Power has switched off electricity in Nandi County over Sh2m bill.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Tom Matoke

Daily Nation (Kenya)

Nandi County government offices and streetlights in key towns in the devolved unit have had their power supply disconnected following a row with Kenya Power over a Sh12 million bill.

