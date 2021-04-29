KRA wins Sh517m tax battle against Mastermind Tobacco

It is a sweet victory for the taxman in the battle to collect Sh517 million from Mastermind Tobacco.

Photo credit: File

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

It is a sweet victory for the taxman in the battle to collect Sh517 million from Mastermind Tobacco.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. KRA wins Sh517m tax battle against Mastermind Tobacco

  2. Britam posts record Sh9bn full year loss

  3. Keroche launches 10pc alcohol beer

  4. Kenyans slash mobile cash transfers by Sh38bn

  5. Public participation on data protection rules kicks off

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.