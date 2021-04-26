Anticipating 2022 victory, DP Ruto's allies draft list of demands

Members of Parliament allied to DP William Ruto speak at the home of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The MPs kept off the ongoing debate over constitutional changes through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

A section of Mt Kenya Jubilee MPs are expected to formally meet Deputy President William Ruto over the weekend to present a list of demands for him to meet if he wins the 2022 presidential election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyan woman and child stuck in India

  2. Obesity: Don’t kill yourself just to overcome this weighty issue

  3. Uhuru names panel to pick IEBC team

  4. Somalia in ‘danger zone’ as cracks appear in army

  5. Ex-Chad PM to head transitional government

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.