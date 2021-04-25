Taxman raid sheds light on Mombasa tycoon Mohamed Jaffer’s businesses

A truck is set for loading of gas at African Gas and Oil Company on October 16, 2020.


Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

A tax suit has revealed how the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) raided Mombasa billionaire businessman Mohamed Jaffer over a suspicious tax evasion scheme among his chain of companies across oil, grains and liquid petroleum gas industries.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Mombasa firm builds three boats for Tanzania

  2. Safaricom rattles staff with ‘agility’ plan

  3. Taxman raid sheds light on Mombasa tycoon’s businesses

  4. Fr Eliud Mwenda: To teach farmers new crop varieties and practices, come to church

  5. Kenya Power bleeds Sh16bn in system losses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.