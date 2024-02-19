Transformer

Graft, faulty transformers, defective meters at the heart of Kenya Power problem

In this file picture, a Kenya Power worker fixes a transformer in Nyeri town.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2018, then managing director Ben Chumo was arrested and charged alongside 10 other suspects over the purchase of hundreds of faulty transformers worth Sh400 million.
  • In October 2022, the charges against Mr Chumo and his co-accused were dropped after the police failed to conduct further investigations to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

