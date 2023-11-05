Kenya Power decries increased vandalism in Nyanza

Managers at Kenya Power have decried increased cases of vandalism of property of the utility firm.

Kenya Power Manager in South Nyanza Mr Dan Obiero and his counterpart from Homa Bay Mr Ken Okumbe said cases of vandalism of transformers and cables have been on the rise in the region.

The latest case was reported in the East Kanyada Location on Saturday. Another case was reported in the North Kodera location last week.

According to Mr Obiero, their main clients in South Nyanza are small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said cases of disruption of electricity supply due to vandalism cause a lot of losses to such business outlets.

"Vandalism has been an issue that causes dissatisfaction to our customers. It also leads to losses when business outlets are closed due to power outages," he said.

Mr Obiero said replacing cables and transformers that are vandalized is very expensive.

According to the company manager, it costs up to Sh1 million to replace one unit which includes transportation costs.

Mr Okumbe said Kenya Power lost 14 transformers in Homa Bay last month.

"Cases of vandalism are more in Ndhiwa, Rangwe and Oyugis," he said.

However, new interventions put by the company may save it from getting losses.

It has incorporated security officers in its operation to get rid of criminals who target their property.

Chiefs and their assistants have been asked to help in weeding out suspects.

Mr Okumbe said members of the community should also assist in smoking out suspects.