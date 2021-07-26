School dropout now a successful businessman with multiple ventures

Edward Mugambi

Edward Mugambi at his Baraka Studio in Meru town. Raised in a poor home, he would attend school in the morning and work on farms in the afternoon. He now owns multiple businesses that he plans to add onto.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When life got tougher at home, Mugambi decided to leave for Meru town in search of greener pastures.
  • But without any skills to secure a job, he lived off the streets for about three years until 1994 when a well-wisher rescued him.

When Edward Mugambi, popularly known as ‘Baraka’, left his home in Mwili, Tigania West in 1991, he had nothing to his name, save for the clothes he was wearing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.