Teacher turned cobbler: I’m satisfied with my new-found job

Gladice Kerubo

Ms Gladice Kerubo Kinara, 42, at her shoes shop in Elburgon, Nakuru County in this photo taken on July 13, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With no teaching job forthcoming, Kerubo begun to take an interest in the art of making and repairing shoes.
  • Aware that she works in a profession dominated by men, she is grateful for clients who encourage and motivate her.

Gladice Kerubo, a teacher, had taught for 13 years when the 2007/2008 post-election violence forced her out of her job. At the time, she was teaching in a primary school in Kapsabet, Nandi County but when the chaos erupted, she fled the area, joining her husband, a shoe-maker, in Elburgon, Nakuru County.

