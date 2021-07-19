Catherine Wanjiru Chelangat
Her dream was to become a journalist, now she runs a successful furniture business

By  Joseph Openda

What you need to know:

  • Soi is the founder and CEO of Soi Design Studio, a bespoke furniture studio that specialises in unique wooden pieces.
  • She specialises in the production of rustic furniture, her pet raw material being recycled pallets.

Growing up, Catherine Soi, 36, aspired to be a journalist, and after completing secondary school she did join college to study journalism. She would, however, drop out before completing her studies due to lack of school fees.

