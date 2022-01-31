Jennifer Koome

How we grew our pig farming venture into a processing factory

  • Initially, Daichi Farm supplied Farmers Choice with 25-50 pigs weekly.
  • Currently, Daichi Farm has 43 employees, 20 in the factory and 23 in the farm.

Commercial agriculture in Meru County largely revolves around khat farming, but Jennifer Koome, the managing director, Daichi Farm, decided to try her hand at pig farming, a decision she does not regret.

