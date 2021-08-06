Pig farm
Avoid losses, don’t overfeed finisher pigs

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

  • The pig body requires time to digest feed that is then absorbed and converted to fat, muscle and other tissues hence increasing the weight.
  • As pigs grow older, their rate of growth also reduces since they are getting closer to their adult weight and size. 

For the past weeks, I have narrated a number of experiences with pigs because many farmers had asked me questions relating to those issues. More questions have continued to pour in. In this article, I will share some responses to two frequently asked questions.

