Decline in maize supplies spells doom for consumers  

Maize cargo

Cargo trucks from Tanzania ferrying maize await offloading outside the Mombasa Maize Millers factory on September 13, 2020. Kenya receives a large amount of maize from Tanzania annually to boost its Maize stock.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Animal feed manufacturers have also decried a decline in the supply of maize in the market
  • Millers are struggling with low supplies of the staple in the market.

Dwindling maize supplies from traditional source markets Tanzania and Uganda are set to pile inflationary pressure on human and animal feed prices in Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.