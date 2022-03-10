Implement maize task force report, governors say

Rift Valley governors have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to speed up execution of the maize task force report that would, among other things, hand over the functions of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to county governments.

The President formed the task force in 2019, but almost three years later, the report has neither been released nor implemented.

Implementation of the report, Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba said, will “cushion farmers from high production costs”. He co-chaired the governor’s team with his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago.

The task force made recommendations on how to strengthen agricultural institutions, increase productivity, value addition, storage and marketing.

The task force had recommended speeding up formulation of fertiliser regulations, implementation of the government’s mechanisation programme and reintroduction of the guaranteed minimum return (GMR).

“GMR was to cushion farmers against losses occasioned by natural calamities and establish a revolving fund to guarantee a steady market for produce,” Mr Patrice Chepkwony, a farmer said.

Others were allocation of more funds to agriculture from 3 per cent to 10 per cent as per the 2004 Maputo Declaration, more funding to the Agricultural Finance Corporation, Agricultural Development Corporation and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation and revamping of the Kenya Farmers Association.

Maize prices

“Agriculture is a devolved function. NCPB operations should be managed by the counties so that subsidised inputs, including fertiliser, can be [provided] on time,” Kipkorir arap Menjo, a KFA director said.

Although the issue of maize prices is currently being sorted out through the introduction of the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS), institutions like KFA need to be revived in order to cushion farmers on production costs, Mr Menjo said.

“If KFA is revived, it will import inputs from manufacturers on their behalf to reduce cost of production,” Mr Menjo added.

The farmers are also pushing for zero-rating of all agrochemicals and subsequent removal of levies and taxes on agricultural machinery.

Agro-dealers have taken advantage of the suspension of the fertiliser subsidy programme to import the commodity and make huge profits due to increased demand.

Currently, a bag of DAP, which is commonly used in maize production, is going at Sh5,200 up from Sh3,500 in most shops in the North Rift region.

Low-cost fertiliser

Kenya Seed Company has, meanwhile, raised seed maize cost, with 25 kilogrammes going for Sh4,700 up from Sh4,500.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to break the vicious circle of high production cost against declining market prices, signalling a tough economic season for maize farmers,” Mr Eliud Kibet from Kerita farm in Uasin Gishu County said.

The rise in global fertiliser prices has been attributed to decline in supply of raw materials with the prices expected to increase by about 2 per cent this year.

In recent times, the government has introduced reforms in the agricultural sector to cushion farmers from high production costs and sub-standard inputs.

Among the reforms is [providing] low-cost fertiliser through e-vouchers to be issued through registered co-ops to small-scale farmers.

Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said government will cost-share fertilisers with farmers at 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.