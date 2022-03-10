Implement maize task force report, governors say

Patrick Khaemba

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba speaks during the launch of the Warehouse Receipt System in Kitale on January 13, 2022. North Rift governors have asked the government to speed up implementation of the maize task force report.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

  • County bosses say farmers are suffering due to high costs of production.
  • Fertiliser prices have shot up recently due to reduced supply in the world market.

Rift Valley governors have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to speed up execution of the maize task force report that would, among other things, hand over the functions of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to county governments.

